WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The city of Williston has scheduled its annual State of the City Meeting.

The State of the City address takes place every year, and provided important updates on current initiatives, projects, and partnerships in Williston. During the meeting, Mayor Howard Klug will be joined by guests who will recount the successes of the previous year, as well as discuss upcoming projects in the city of Williston.

The event will take place on Thursday, May 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Old Armory located at 320 1st Avenue East. A free lunch will be offered to in-person attendees. Although limited seating is available, the State of the City will be broadcast live via the radio station 660 KEYZ.

For more information regarding the State of the City meeting, visit this page, or contact Communications Director Mitch Melberg at 701-713-3800 or mmelberg@ci.williston.nd.us.