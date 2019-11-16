Williston State Offers Massage Therapy Clinics

Students at Williston State College are taking advantage of

its Massage Therapy Clinic. Learning all the benefits that it has to offer.

According to HeartPrintsWellness.Org massage therapy is the oldest form of medical care being one of the greatest tools used by many to relax, ease muscle pain, relieve headaches and much more.

“One thing about massage therapy right now, there is a high demand. We can’t put out enough massage therapist in and around North Dakota, Montana, or across the country.” said Wendy Mcginley, Associate Professor

During the Fall and Spring semesters students at Williston State College have the opportunity to take Massage Therapy Courses and get hands on experience with clients.

“Williston State offers two massage therapy degrees. One is a two semester certificate or a four semester associate of applied science degree. So, our clinic has literally ramped up over the last couple of weeks and the students run a clinic every Tuesday and Thursday from now until graduation.” Mcginley says

“The clinicals are going really well all of our clients.. for me personally.. my clients have all been really nice and they give good feedback ..usually it’s really good, but I mean sometimes you hear something that you messed up, but that’s what you want to hear is what you screwed up on.” says first year student Ryan Engberg.

“I want to have my own business because I’m going to add it to, because I teach karate and everything already, so I want to add that to what I already know. So all these classes are just benefiting what I’m already doing so it’s just compiling all into one thing.” Engberg says

“All the massage therapy students that have came through our program that are seeking employment have been employed. Most of them are self employed. One thing that is great about our program is that we have been having a 100% success rate on the national exam so that speaks volume on the education that they’re getting here at Williston State.” Mcginley says



The clinic is now open for community residents to receive a massage until December on the East side of campus at the WSC Massage Clinic.

Although massage sessions are free a $20 donation is asked to support the programs growth.