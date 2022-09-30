WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williston Parks and Recreation District is proud to be taking on the After School Program now called Kidz Quest.

According to a news release, this program offers an academic-based program for the community.

The Kidz Quest after-school program is open to children enrolled in grades K-4.

Kidz Quest will provide academic support through reading, writing, and STEAM learning.

Students will also be provided opportunities for community involvement through special guests and planned field trips, physical activity, and team-building.

All programs and activities are planned and designed to improve social skills, inspire learning, develop confidence, and build relationships.

Kidz Quest will operate out of the respective schools from 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and will follow the school district calendar.

It’ll service five elementary schools: Rickard, Hagan, McVay, Wilkinson, and Lewis & Clark.

They are needing to hire a few more people to be fully operational. The following positions are open:

Lewis & Clark -one program aide

Wilkinson – one supervisor and one program aide

Two floaters with the ability to help with coverage

Their goal is to staff four people at each school which will open between 20-30 spots for families.

These positions are open to people 16 years or older and looking for a part-time job, who love spending time with kids, and who want to have fun.

CPR and First Aid training is required and will be provided.

People interested can fill out an application by downloading it online or picking it up at the front desk.

For more information on the Kidz Quest After School Program, visit their website.