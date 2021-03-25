Williston tattoo shop holding tattoo fundraiser to benefit Mondak Animal Rescue

The Mondak Animal Rescue is receiving a little help from the community.

Over the last year, the Williston shelter has felt the ups and downs of the pandemic.

The shelter manager tells us with more people being able to stay home more adoptions have been made, but on the flip side, as people have lost jobs their animal intake has only increased.

With the shelter being a nonprofit and funds being hard to come by, the manager says staying afloat can be difficult.

Thankfully though, the Pretty In Ink tattoo parlor in Williston is hosting a flash tattoo fundraiser and donating all of its proceeds to the shelter.

“I can not be more honored and blessed to live in the community that we live in. Regardless of the oil field boom dying and COVID and people struggling with their businesses here, this community has not let us down,” Shelter Manager Tamara Brooks said.

For more information on the fundraiser, click here.

