Williston to Open Medical Marijuana Dispensary Friday

Friday, July 12th, Harvest Inc. LLC. will open the state’s third medical marijuana dispensary in Williston.

North Dakota Division of Medical Marijuana reminds people that patients or designated caregivers must have their registry identification card to enter the display area of any dispensary in North Dakota, including the new Williston location.

Over 750 identification cards have been issued to qualifying patients in the state so far.

The dispensary will be located at 120 26th St. East, Unit 500.

This is the first dispensary to open in western North Dakota. The Bismarck dispensary is expected to be the next one to open. A spokesperson for Harvest, LLC told KX News they expect that location to be open by the end of July.

Dispensaries in Minot, Dickinson, Devils Lake and Jamestown are still planned.