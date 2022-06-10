Note: An earlier version of the story listed an incorrect time for the spraying. It has been updated to reflect the evening start of ground spraying.

WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williston Vector Control District will start ground spraying for adult mosquitos on June 11 in various parts of town.

The program will start at 10:00 p.m., and residents are urged to keep at least 300 feet away while the trucks are spraying.

Williston Vector Control uses Zenivex E20 for adult mosquito control treatments (adulticides), which contains the active ingredient Etofenprox. Zenivex E20 is a product approved for use in residential areas by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

In addition to the spray treatment, Williston officals suggest the following to help minimize the chances for mosquito bites:

Wear long sleeve tight knit shirts and long pants

Limit your time outdoors between dawn and dusk

Use a mosquito repellent such as DEET, Picardin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus

Eliminate standing water on your property

Dump any standing water collected in outdoor buckets and basins

For more information on the plans for spraying and what areas will be covered Saturday, visit the Spray Reports webpage.

You can also find more information on the Williston Vector Control District here.