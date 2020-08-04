Williston Vector Control to spray for mosquitoes in Williston Aug. 4-6

Update: This story has been changed to reflect a new press release sent from Lindsey M. Harriman, the Williams County Communications & Research Analyst, that extended the dates of mosquito spraying through August 6.

Aerial and truck mosquito spraying will be conducted in and around Williston August 4 through August 6 near sunset by Williston Vector Control.

They ask residents to maintain a distance of at least 300 feet behind the Vector Control truck when it’s spraying.

Williston Vector Control says they use Zenivex for mosquito control treatments, which contains the active ingredient etofenprox. Zenivex is a product approved for use in residential areas by the Environmental Protection Agency.

