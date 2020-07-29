Williston Vector Control to spray for mosquitoes in Grenora

Mounted truck spraying in Grenora in Williams County will be conducted by Williston Vector Control for mosquito control.

Weather permitting, mosquito spraying will occur between July 29 and Aug. 2 near sunset.

Trucks travel slowly when spraying, so they ask residents to maintain a distance of at least 300 feet behind the truck it’s spraying.

Williston Vector Control uses Zenivex (Etofenprox) for mosquito control. Zenivex is a product approved for use in residential areas by the Environmental Protection Agency.