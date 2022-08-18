WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Food, fun, and airplanes combine to create the perfect family environment this weekend.

The second annual airshow is coming to Williston on Saturday.

You can enjoy local food vendors and family-friendly activities before looking to the sky to watch world-renowned airshow performers.

Those who attend can go on an airplane ride, while also walking around and checking out pieces on display at the airshow.

Williston Basin Airport wanted to make sure that this event appealed to the entire family.

“Developing and continuing to improve the quality of life in our community. We have a really family-focused environment out here and this is just one additional activity that our community and the families in our community can come out and enjoy this summer,” said Williston Basin International Airport Director, Anthony Dudas.

Festivities will begin at 8 a.m., with the airshow starting at 11 a.m.

General admission will be $20 per car.