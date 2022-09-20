WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — A 25-year-old Williston woman, Sandra Travis, has been arrested following a complaint that she was abusing her 2-year-old daughter and 3-month-old son by withholding food from the son and striking her daughter with a hot pan, leaving a burn mark on her lower back.

According to an affidavit from the Williston Police Department, the incident involving the hot pan occurred on September 5, 2022, when Travis was cooking and hit her daughter with the hot pan that she was using to cook rice.

Police investigated the report of child abuse beginning on September 7. When asked about the daughter’s burn on her back, Travis stated that “she must have burned herself with water.”

After taking the temperature of hot water sources in the house, police concluded that the explanation Travis gave was not correct based on the injury as well as the bruising that was also on the daughter’s back.

Police say Travis then told many different stories regarding how the injury happened including: Clorox wipes, a spatula, and spanking. She even blamed her boyfriend and other friends for the injury, until she finally admitted to the incident.

She also admitted to withholding food from her 3-month-old son in hopes of getting him a feeding tube. As well as not giving her daughter the proper medication for her asthma because “it made her attitude worse.”

Travis was arrested on September 16, 2022 for the following charges:

Child Abuse – Class B Felony

Two Counts of Child Neglect – Class C Felony

She is currently being held in the Williams County Correctional Center and a trial is scheduled for January 23, 2023.