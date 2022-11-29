WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — A Williston woman is being charged with Simple Assault following an incident where she kicked a nurse in the head and bit them after she was arrested for using a brick to break the window of an apartment building.

According to an affidavit from the Williston Police Department, police received a report on November 18 of a 24-year-old woman, Kennedy Rae Whritemour, picking up a brick and breaking the window of an apartment complex located in the 1600 block of 26th Street West in Williston.

Police were then informed that Writemour lived inside the building and was then taken into custody by police with officers stating that she was very combative and noncompliant with commands, forcing officers to carry her to the patrol car.

Officers stated that Whritemour then repeatedly kept kicking her legs in the car while screaming and headbutting the divider in the patrol car while being transported to the Williams County Correctional Center. Upon arrival, she continued to be noncompliant during the booking process and at one point spit at an employee.

Emergency Medical Staff responded to the correctional center to medically clear Whritemour for booking, where she continued to be noncompliant until she was eventually sedated and transported to the Emergency Room.

Officer then observed Whritemour being difficult with Emergency Room nursing staff, at one point grabbing the left hand of one nurse and biting it and then followed by kicking the nurse in the head.

Whritemour is currently being held in the Williams County Correctional Center and is being charged with the following:

Simple Assault on Emergency Medical Services Personnel – Class C Felony

Criminal Mischief – Class A Misdemeanor

She may also be charged with the following as well, according to the Williams County Sheriff’s Office: