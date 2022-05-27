ROSS, ND (KXNET) — A Williston woman was injured Wednesday when the vehicle she was driving was hit by a train near Ross.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the woman was traveling south on 95th Avenue Northwest when she failed to yield while crossing railroad tracks to an eastbound Burlington Northern train.

The train struck the vehicle’s passenger side and the driver was ejected through the passenger side window.

She was taken first to Stanley Hospital and later transferred to Trinity Hospital in Minot where her condition is not known at this time.

No one on the train was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.