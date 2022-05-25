ROSS, N.D. (KXNET) — A Williston woman was injured Wednesday when she failed to stop for a BNSF train in Mountrail County, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The 34-year-old woman was driving a Chevrolet Silverado on 95th Avenue NW near Ross when she didn’t yield to an oncoming train and was struck on the passenger side.

Highway Patrol says she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected through the passenger window.

She was taken to the hospital for her injuries. The engineer and conductor on the train weren’t injured.

Charges are pending for the woman.