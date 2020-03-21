Williston Woman is Doing What She Can To Help Others During COVID-19

During tough times, it’s up to our community to stick together and help each other out.

“Last December, there were a lot of layoffs in the oil field and families of five and six were staying in hotel rooms,” Caroline Rosenburg said.

As a way to be a community servant, Rosenburg decided to make a clothing bank by collecting clothes from donations and giving them away, free of cost, at various locations.

“The library downtown let me use their space and I had a giveaway over a three day period during Christmas and we were able to clothe almost 430 people,” she said.

And months to follow only brought more success, but with COVID-19 having an almost instant takeover, the shift for the need of clothes quickly changed to a need for food.

“I know there has been a lot of hoarding, toilet paper for instance, and I know there’s a lot of people who have an abundance of other items so what I’m doing is putting together a meet and swap,” she said.

So, how does it work? If you have a few items that you’re willing to spare you can switch it out for articles of clothing that she has, or if you need toilet paper and other necessities, then you’d donate clothing that you don’t need or wear anymore. She said it’s just another way to help.

“I’m just trying to balance things out and help people that try to get to the grocery store and there’s nothing,” she said.

Rosenberg’s husband said this isn’t new. If she sees something wrong, she will do anything to fix it.

“She’s always been a helper and it makes her feel really good inside to help anybody and everybody, even animals that are out there,” Mr. Rosenburg said.

“I know I’m just one person, but I think I can make a difference,” she said.