Williston woman making sure no one goes without this Christmas

A Williston woman has made a way to make sure no one goes without this Christmas.

Caroline Rosenburg is the founder of Special Wishes 4 and Treasures.

Thanks to community donations, through a Facebook group and events, Rosenburg has been able to collect clothes, food, and other much-needed items to distribute to families.

“I work around the clock constantly trying to help. We get so many messages. We have 1.8 thousand people in our group now still taking more, but it’s just trying to get things out to everybody,” founder Caroline Rosenburg said.

One of her more popular events is her Christmas one.

The event brings in more than 800 people and is filled with activities like pictures with Santa.

This year due to COVID-19, the second annual event was postponed, but instead of not giving things out at all ahead of the holiday she’s having people stop by her home to pick up what they want, that way.

“There are people out there that actually are so grateful that we do have this group to help them,” volunteer Jean Velo said.

Rosenburg said she will still hold an event in replacement of this one, hopefully early in the new year.