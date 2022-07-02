BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 26-year-old woman from Williston is facing serious life-threatening injuries after she opened the passenger side door and fell from a moving vehicle, and was struck by the rear passenger side tire at the intersection of 58th Street W and 15th Avenue W in Williston on Friday night.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the woman was in the passenger seat of a pickup truck being driven by a 24-year-old Williston man traveling west on 58th Street W when the woman opened the passenger door and fell from the vehicle.

The driver then tried to hit the brakes, but the rear passenger side tire then struck the woman.

The woman was taken by ambulance to CHI St. Alexius Health-Williston and then airlifted to Trinity Health in Minot.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the situation.