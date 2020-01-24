Williston Woman Starts Zoe Heart Scholarship

The loss of a loved one will never come easy, but as a child losing a parent, or even both, can be traumatic and cause issues later on down the road.

Tie Lemerond, a freelance writer in Williston used her writing to influence others, but the deaths of some of her closest friends’ spouses and her daughter took her attention away.

“I have a very good friend who had lost her spouse. He was in the military in Iraq, so she was left to raise three kids and had to put them through school. Another friend that I knew very well, his wife passed away from breast cancer and he had to raise his three boys and still has to put them through college. I also have a granddaughter who is now four and she lost her mother at the age of two,” said Lemerond, Zoe Heart Founder.

Seeing the struggles first-hand that these families went through, Lemerond noticed they were not only struggling emotionally but financially as well. As a way to help, she created the Zoe Heart Scholarship fund named after her granddaughter.

“The scholarship is out there for students, senior students who have lost either one or both of their parents for any reason, maybe an accident or a disease,” said Lemerond.

One chosen senior in the cities of Williston, Tioga, and New Town could receive up to $2,000, and as the word spreads, Lemerond expects the funds to increase and have a greater impact.

“I’m hoping that we can grow it. I’ve received such a fantastic response from the community, not just here, but in other areas like Minot and Michigan and Minnesota, so I’m hoping we can grow the scholarship,” said Lemerond.

And as far as those who are chosen…

“The recipients of the scholarship will be notified by May 30t and then the first awards will go out in June,” said Lemerond.

For anyone wanting to donate, visit any Gate City Bank location and mention the Zoe Heart Scholarship.

