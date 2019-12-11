Williston Woman Turns Side Job Into Giving Back

On top of working her full-time job at the Williston Visitors Center, one woman is also helping the community by way of her creativity.

Ashley Oyloe, born and raised in Williston, has always had a knack for knitting.

“Since my grandma passed away we had these get-togethers with family where she would always give us like wash clothes that she would hand make and til this day we still have these wash clothes. So after she passed away, I started to make these wash clothes and give them to family members, but after while I got really sick of making these squares,” said Oyloe, owner of So Fetch North Dakota.

Wanting to evolve from her childhood, Oyloe began something new.

“I’ve now got into the hat world, hat realm, probably for about four months now and it’s really been fast and furious and I try to keep up as much as I can,” said Oyloe.

Gaining a lot of attention from the Williston community and making more money than she ever thought she could, she decided to do a little extra.

“I’m making a basket full of “so fetch” items for the Reindeer Games and the Festival of Trees that’s happening this week in Williston. They did ask for some type of donation. So I told them I’d happily do that. I think I’ve also helped nearly 10 families since I’ve began, but I think that’s the best part of having a small business, well a business in general, you can give back to the community,” said Oyloe.

“It means a lot to me because they’re really nice hats to have and you can collect them and buy different ones,” said Brekyn Haugen, customer.

Oyloe now has three different locations in Williston. Quick Draw Arts Studio, Williston Visitor Center and Stems and Salvage where her knittings are stored, but her expansion isn’t short-coming.

“I really think it’s special when I get an order off Etsy and it’s people from Washington. I got an order from Florida the other day. I didn’t even know they wore hats in Florida, but somebody in Florida is going to be wearing a hat that says “So Fetch North Dakota.” I think it put’s us on the map a little bit,” said Oyloe.