Williston Woman Turns Side Job Into Giving Back

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

On top of working her full-time job at the Williston Visitors Center, one woman is also helping the community by way of her creativity.

Ashley Oyloe, born and raised in Williston, has always had a knack for knitting.

“Since my grandma passed away we had these get-togethers with family where she would always give us like wash clothes that she would hand make and til this day we still have these wash clothes. So after she passed away, I started to make these wash clothes and give them to family members, but after while I got really sick of making these squares,” said Oyloe, owner of So Fetch North Dakota.

Wanting to evolve from her childhood, Oyloe began something new.

“I’ve now got into the hat world, hat realm, probably for about four months now and it’s really been fast and furious and I try to keep up as much as I can,” said Oyloe.

Gaining a lot of attention from the Williston community and making more money than she ever thought she could, she decided to do a little extra.

“I’m making a basket full of “so fetch” items for the Reindeer Games and the Festival of Trees that’s happening this week in Williston. They did ask for some type of donation. So I told them I’d happily do that. I think I’ve also helped nearly 10 families since I’ve began, but I think that’s the best part of having a small business, well a business in general, you can give back to the community,” said Oyloe.

“It means a lot to me because they’re really nice hats to have and you can collect them and buy different ones,” said Brekyn Haugen, customer.

Oyloe now has three different locations in Williston. Quick Draw Arts Studio, Williston Visitor Center and Stems and Salvage where her knittings are stored, but her expansion isn’t short-coming.

“I really think it’s special when I get an order off Etsy and it’s people from Washington. I got an order from Florida the other day. I didn’t even know they wore hats in Florida, but somebody in Florida is going to be wearing a hat that says “So Fetch North Dakota.” I think it put’s us on the map a little bit,” said Oyloe.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10"

Patterson Reno

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patterson Reno"

XWA Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "XWA Update"

Rich Hovland

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rich Hovland"

Stark Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stark Co."

Upgraded Charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Upgraded Charge"

Telemental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Telemental Health"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10"

Raising North Dakota: Hottest Toys of 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising North Dakota: Hottest Toys of 2019"

Medical Marijuana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical Marijuana"

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-10"

Frigid Temps With Accumulating Snow In The Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frigid Temps With Accumulating Snow In The Forecast"

Girls HS Basketball 12.9.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball 12.9.19"

Dickinson Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Wrestling"

REFUGEE MEETING

Thumbnail for the video titled "REFUGEE MEETING"

Highway Patrol

Thumbnail for the video titled "Highway Patrol"

KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/9"

Shoppers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shoppers"

Coyote Catalog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coyote Catalog"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge