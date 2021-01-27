Williston’s ’21 in 2021′ campaign hoping to boost economic development

The Williston Economic Development and the Small Business Development Center have announced a new community campaign.

The “21 in 2021” campaign is a 12-month promotion to assist 21 small business projects in 2021

This will include seven new businesses, seven business expansions and seven quality of life projects.

The funding will come from the Williston STAR Fund, which is a one-cent city sales tax where a quarter of the penny goes into a Jobs Creations Fund.

Those involved tell us their hopes with this is to help boost economic development.

“There’s still demand here for small business development because we see a core population that is here and it’s still a need for this population is asking for and there’s opportunities to come,” Executive Director of Williston Economic Development, Shawn Wenko said.

Wenko says they’ll be posting to their social media periodically the progress of the campaign throughout the year.