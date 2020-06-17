Williston’s 2nd annual Juneteenth event will take place with guidelines

The free celebration will begin at 4 p.m. over at Spring Lake Park.

Organizers want to stress the importance of CDC guidelines and social distancing to assure people’s safety, but they also want to stress that this is not a place for protesting or demonstrations.

The event is strictly to come together as one, enjoy the evening, and learn a little history while doing so.

“It’s time for us to sit down and talk and eat and try to get along with each other, so I’m determined, I said we’ve got to have it, man, if we don’t have Freedom Day then what is it.” Event Organizer Henry Cox said.

Free food will be provided, as well as, gifts for the young kids to receive.