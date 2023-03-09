WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Health and wellness are on the checklist for one city, bringing resources to the community.

Williston Parks and Recreation is hosting its third annual community health and wellness fair.

Thursday night, there will be a variety of health and wellness services and products available.

The Community Health Fair is bringing in more than 20 vendors to provide services and educational materials on important issues that affect our overall well-being.

Some of the services you’ll find there are free blood pressure and health screenings, diabetic education, skin care, counseling, and physical and chiropractic therapies.

“It’s important, because of our health and well-being. It’s not just about our nutrition and our exercise. We have to think about our body as a whole and having all of those different parts such as the social and the environmental, all of those health focuses need to be on track to make sure that we’re a healthy person,” said Fitness Coordinator, Michele Moore.

You can learn more on Williston Parks and Rec website.