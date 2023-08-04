WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Taking flight this month, the Williston Airshow is making its return for a third year.

The air show will be held at the Williston Basin International Airport on August 19. General admission is $25. The gates open at 7 a.m., followed by the air show at 11 a.m.

Organizers say the event is educational and family-friendly.

Assistant Airport Director Ryan O’Rear says, during the air show you can expect to see skydivers, aerobatic performers, World War 2 Bombers, and the National Guard Black Hawk Helicopter.

“The main purpose of the airshow is really to have community engagement and really educate the youth and also everybody else about what goes on at an airport. The airport isn’t just for airline services it is for medivac, it is for ag-spraying, there’s lots of different reasons for aviation,” said O’Rear.

Miss North Dakota 2023 Sydney Helgeson will kick off the airshow by singing the National Anthem.