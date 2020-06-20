Williston’s Basin Kruzers bringing excitement to town

Since many summer events have been canceled due to COVID-19 a local car group is trying to bring back some entertainment.

Williston’s classic car club Basin Kruzers is inviting folks in the community to line the downtown streets every Monday at 6:30 p.m. and enjoy a parade of classic, sporty, and vintage cars.

The club’s Vice President told KX News you don’t have to be in the club to join the fleet.

Just meet downtown in the Old Red Rock Ford parking lot at 6.

“We encourage everybody to bring out their chairs. Hopefully, there will be more food vendors this coming Monday and we encourage you to go visit those and grab some dinner, sit in your chair, and enjoy a little parade down the main street for us.” Basin Kruzers Vice President Heather Korner said.

After the 30 to 40-minute parade ends the cars will be parked at Hula Grill and Elite Fitness for people to come to check them out.