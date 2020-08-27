Williston’s CHI St. Alexius supporting teachers with monetary donations

Some support for teachers is on the horizon thanks to CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston.

CHI employees have started giving out monetary donations to help teachers purchase school supplies to sustain them throughout the year.

The health center is also supplying them with mini hand sanitizers.

We spoke with a staff member who says this is a part of their commitment to support Williston schools in any way they can.

“I think as a community and as a whole, we need to support our students, and as a facility that’s very dominant in our community, we can give them the tools that they need and education they need,” Melanie Brock said.

Brock says they’ve also prepared a special edition newsletter with tips on navigating students, teachers and staff through COVID-19

