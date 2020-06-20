Williston’s Grand Theater back open

The Grande Theater has been closed since March due to COVID-19.

The theatre is still under regular operating hours, but they will separate each movie by thirty minutes to give staff time to clean the theatre.

Owner Ryan Agnes tells KX News Hollywood hasn’t released any new movies so he says people in the community can come in and watch movies for free.

“I’m really excited to reopen we’ve been closed for so long it’s been strange. Like before we were just finding projects to do at the theater. I definitely missed actually being open and playing movies. It’s weird seeing this place so quiet at night.” Agnes said.