Williston’s Hearts For Hospice Challenge

CHI Hospice of Williston is challenging local businesses to help pitch in.

As we know, hospices around the country help our loved ones by providing care when they are sick or terminally ill, making their last days on earth comfortable.

But with CHI Hospice being a non-profit, they rely on contributions to remain a reliable source.

The Hearts for Hospice involves 12 to 14 local businesses selling hearts to people who shop at their store.

The hearts are then hung on the wall to celebrate their contribution and support to hospice.

“It’s about 30% that we rely on to help keep hospice going and our community has been very generous and very kind with their donations and we’re very thankful because we’re still here because of them,” said Karen Bercier, Director of Homecare Hospice.

Whichever business sells the most hearts will be rewarded with the Hearts for Hospice Trophy.