Williston’s Innovation Academy put on hold due to positive COVID-19 test

A Positive COVID-19 test forced the construction of Williston’s new Innovation Academy to pause.

Jeff Thake, District One’s Superintendent told KX News the worker had symptoms on Monday and was tested.

After that, the project was put on a 72-hour shut down for cleaning and disinfecting and anyone who was in contact has been tested and is self-isolating including Thake.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for August 12th to reveal the new school, but Thake says he understands if that gets pushed back.

“I completely respect and understand that we have to put safety first and we’re hoping that August 12 that we’re able to bring people through the completed project so people can see the first of its kind, ASB Innovation Academy right here in Williston North Dakota,” he said.

Thake says he credits the construction manager for alerting him, and everyone else for handling the situation swiftly.

