Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 9
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Williston’s Prizm Company excited to re-open

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Like most public, non-essential places, Prizm Company dance studio in Williston was forced to close their doors with no timeline as to when they’d be able to reopen.

“To be honest it’s been pretty challenging,” Prizm Company Director Haley Bennett said.

Bennett told KX News she shifted all of her in-person lessons to Zoom classes, teaching dancers and cheerleaders of all ages.

“One of the things that we kind of realized really soon was that Zoom classes were pretty hard because I have to stand so far back from the camera for them to be able to see me that then no matter what device I’m on I can’t really see them. If the kid steps out of the frame I can’t see them.” Bennett said.

Other issues also presented themselves, like family schedules being different or losing internet connection, so Bennett changed her way of online teaching.

“We started putting lessons up on a private Youtube channel so they could go and do it when it worked for their family because we understood that it’s just a lot of pressure on families all of a sudden to be doing school and making sure that you’re still getting on for everything.” She said although there have been many difficulties, they’ve all just taken it one a day at a time, finding ways to get better.

“My standpoint has been, we’re just trying to keep some level of fitness so that we’re just not losing everything,” Bennett said.

As public restrictions are slowly being lifted, Prizm Company officially re-opened last week, and dancer Londyn Bennett says she and the rest of the company couldn’t be happier.

“It’s good to see everyone’s faces, whenever we see each other at all we’re all crazy.” Londyn said.

All future performances are canceled, but that won’t stop them from practicing every day like they were before COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Hettinger Scranton Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger Scranton Track"

Bismarck Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Softball"

Thursday, May 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, May 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/14"

Amusement Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amusement Park"

Ballot Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballot Tips"

Fatal Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal Shooting"

Animal Shelters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal Shelters"

Summer Plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Plans"

Presidential Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "Presidential Award"

Meth in the US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meth in the US"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/14"

Blue Angels cockpit view of Chicago flyover

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blue Angels cockpit view of Chicago flyover"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/14"

How to spot fake weather news

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to spot fake weather news"

Thursday's Forecast: decreasing clouds & warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: decreasing clouds & warmer"

Bismarck Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bobcats"

West Morton Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "West Morton Golf"

Burgum in D.C.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burgum in D.C."

Dr. Wynne & Face Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne & Face Masks"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge