Williston’s Prizm Company excited to re-open

Like most public, non-essential places, Prizm Company dance studio in Williston was forced to close their doors with no timeline as to when they’d be able to reopen.

“To be honest it’s been pretty challenging,” Prizm Company Director Haley Bennett said.

Bennett told KX News she shifted all of her in-person lessons to Zoom classes, teaching dancers and cheerleaders of all ages.

“One of the things that we kind of realized really soon was that Zoom classes were pretty hard because I have to stand so far back from the camera for them to be able to see me that then no matter what device I’m on I can’t really see them. If the kid steps out of the frame I can’t see them.” Bennett said.

Other issues also presented themselves, like family schedules being different or losing internet connection, so Bennett changed her way of online teaching.

“We started putting lessons up on a private Youtube channel so they could go and do it when it worked for their family because we understood that it’s just a lot of pressure on families all of a sudden to be doing school and making sure that you’re still getting on for everything.” She said although there have been many difficulties, they’ve all just taken it one a day at a time, finding ways to get better.

“My standpoint has been, we’re just trying to keep some level of fitness so that we’re just not losing everything,” Bennett said.

As public restrictions are slowly being lifted, Prizm Company officially re-opened last week, and dancer Londyn Bennett says she and the rest of the company couldn’t be happier.

“It’s good to see everyone’s faces, whenever we see each other at all we’re all crazy.” Londyn said.

All future performances are canceled, but that won’t stop them from practicing every day like they were before COVID-19.