Williston’s Rockin’ Ribfest to be held July 25

Rockin’ Ribfest will be held by the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce on July 25 and will be filled with food, craft vendors, live music and more.

The Ribfest is free and open to the public. There will be live entertainment, like a Williston’s Got Talent show, Kenyon France, Mud Butte Band and Chaos 901.

Below is the Ribfest schedule:

9 a.m. Crazy Days Sidewalk Sales Begin Main Street Market Opens (Ends at 12 p.m.)

Crazy Days Sidewalk Sales Begin 10 a.m. Kids Zone ft. VRKade (Ends at 7 p.m.) Food & Craft Vendors open

Kids Zone ft. VRKade (Ends at 7 p.m.) 12 p.m. Lemonade Day Starts (Ends at 2 p.m.) Cornhole Tournament #1 Bar Opens

Lemonade Day Starts (Ends at 2 p.m.) 2 p.m. Williston’s Got Talent

Williston’s Got Talent 2:30 p.m. Cornhole Tournament #2

Cornhole Tournament #2 4 p.m. Rib Sales Begin

Rib Sales Begin 4:30 p.m. Talent Show Winners Encore Performance

Talent Show Winners Encore Performance 5 p.m. Live Music w/ Kenyon France

Live Music w/ Kenyon France 6:30 p.m. Live Music w/ Mud Butte Band

Live Music w/ Mud Butte Band 8:30 p.m . Rib Cook Off Winners Announced

. Rib Cook Off Winners Announced 9 p.m. Live Music w/ Chaos 901

Live Music w/ Chaos 901 11 p.m. Explosive Enterprises Fireworks Show

