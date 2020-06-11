Live Now
Williston’s Upper Missouri River Regional Dispatch Center to move to Sloulin Field International Airport

The Upper Missouri River Regional Dispatch Center has seen major growth over the years and it’s time for an upgrade.

The Williston Dispatch Center has decided to move locations to the old Sloulin Field International Airport.

On average, it receives 80,000 calls a year within a 3,000 mile radius.

When the center was first created in 2017, it was not suited for that high of a demand.

Currently, only three dispatchers can receive calls but in the new building, eight dispatchers will be added in as well as an extra dispatch seat to be filled if a major emergency presents itself.

“This is a huge morale booster for our staff to know that they’re going to be getting the space that’s needed to carry out their very critical jobs that they have,” Upper Missouri River Regional Dispatch Center Director Derrick Walker said.

