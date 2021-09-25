Wilton couple receives car seat safety training

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports car crashes as a leading cause of death for children ages one to 13, especially when improperly seated.

One couple from Wilton expecting a baby drove to Bismarck to receive training on car seat safety for their child.

A seat installer technician from the Puklich Chevrolet Dealership shared how a car seat should be installed, and how to check for objects that could become hazardous if involved in a crash.

The parents also learned which side of the car is safer to install a child’s car seat.

“He did suggest the car seat to be placed on the passenger side just for safety. If you’re on the curbside or if you ever had to pull over on the side of the road that it’s the safer side to be on to be taking your kid in out,” said Witlon expecting mother Casey Sorch.

According to the CDC, in 2019, 608 child passengers 12 and younger died in motor vehicle crashes, and more than 91,000 were injured.