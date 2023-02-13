WILTON, N.D. (KXNET) — According to the National Agricultural Statistics Service, as of January 1, 2023, all cattle and calves in North Dakota totaled 1.75 million heads.

That’s down 6% from last January — and beef cows totaled 876,000 head, down 6% from the previous year.

For three generations, the Pearson family has farmed and ranched in Wilton. And just last year, they opened up Pearson’s Green Acre Meats to share their Black Angus Beef with the community.

“This is our store,” explained Operations Manager, Summer Pearson, “here right on our farm. We sell steaks, roasts, hamburger, beef sticks, sausage, and all sorts of things like that.”

Pearson says the farm takes pride in the way the Black Angus Beef is raised.

“We’re proud of how we raise our cattle,” stated Summer. “We want to put more North Dakota products back into the state. Our animals are pasture-raised and get no growth hormones or antibiotics. They graze grass most of the time. And here in the winter, we’ve been feeding them silage. That’s mostly what we’ve been doing. We’re just really proud of what we have here and we’re grateful, so we thought we’d share it with the community.”

Previously, the family raised and sold the cows at the Kist Livestock Auction. And by now selling retail directly to customers, the Pearsons are participating in the farm-to-table movement.

“Our reassurance is that we know what’s in our beef,” stated owner and operator, Debbie Pearson. “And how they’re handled and treated, and guaranteed that it’s gonna be great beef.”

“Nothing beats a farm fresh hamburger or steak,” added Summer. “You know, you can tell the difference.”

The Pearsons owned more than just black Angus cattle in their history, it’s just what they specialize in now.

“Some people think that Red Angus is better,” stated Summer. “Some people think that their breed is better. We believe Black Angus is the best quality, but it depends on who you’re talking to.”

Pearson’s Green Acre Meats also has a freezer truck that goes around Bismarck and to the surrounding areas — as well as at Pride of Dakota.

Pearson says they also deliver meat and offer custom butchering and beef processing for a fee.

To learn more about Pearson’s Green Acre Meats, visit their website.