WILTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Right now, it appears a small-town school expansion project will move forward.

This week, neighbors in Wilton voted 274 to 173 in favor of a school bond referendum.

The plan will spend $8.9 million to expand the elementary and high schools.

The plan will add 10 classrooms, build onto the high school and tear down a nearby property to add more parking. The school is anticipating a future enrollment of around 450 kids.

The referendum will last 20 years and will mean neighbors will pay around $200 more per year for every $100,000 in home value.

Right now, the results are unofficial.

The vote now must be approved by Wilton’s school board and construction could begin next summer.