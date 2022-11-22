WILTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Jordyn Thorson of Wilton is a recipient of the prestigious Wilson Scholarship which provides four years of full tuition at the University of Jamestown.

According to a news release, Thorson is a student at Wilton High, where she competes in volleyball, basketball, track and field, and cross country.

Thorson is in the National Honor Society; Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America; FFA, Student Council, and HOSA-Future Health Professionals. She also volunteers with her basketball team and at her church.

Thorson plans to study nursing after she starts attending the University of Jamestown in the Fall of 2023 and plans to continue competing in track and cross country, as well as participate in the Biology Club.

Thorson said that she’s looking forward to “furthering my education and getting to be a part of the Jamestown community.”

The Wilson Competitive Scholarship Program awards four full-tuition scholarships to the University of Jamestown each year.

Candidates participate in on-campus interviews where they demonstrate their academic and leadership skills.