‘Win together or lose together’: A few countries account for all worldwide COVID-19 vaccinations

So far, the majority of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in just a few countries.

In its latest update on the matter, the World Health Organization says 10 countries have given out three-fourths of the world’s vaccinations so far.

North Dakota’s Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne says this is concerning for social justice, adding, it should not just be the rich countries that have access.

From another perspective, leaving large portions of the world unvaccinated still affects those in developed countries because it keeps the pandemic dragging on. Dr. Wynne says the longer the pandemic stretches out, the more the virus will mutate, possibly creating more dangerous strains. He says that affects the entire world.

“The population of the world has eliminated smallpox. We have eliminated a disease that was one of the scourges of the world, and we figured out a way to get enough people inoculated, that the only place that smallpox exists on earth is in a laboratory refrigerator,” he shared as an example.

Dr. Wynne says COVID-19 won’t likely ever completely disappear, but we have the ability to get herd immunity worldwide and we should make it happen.

