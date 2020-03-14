Winery brings the flavors of North Dakota to the KX Sport Show

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Every year at the KX Sport Show, many different vendors and exhibitors are showcased.

But, there is only one winery.

Maple River Winery is located in Cassleton, and owned and operated by Greg Kempel under Pride of Dakota. The business has been around for almost 20 years, and is one of many wineries in the state.

What makes Maple River different, though, is the style of wine which they produce: fruit based wine with a North Dakota twist.

From strawbery rhubarb, to chokecherry, Maple River Winery representative Dusty Lawson says the winery is a nice place for small and large groups to sit down and enjoy authentic North Dakota flavors.

Kempel also moved into the distillery business shortly after opening the winery, and makes his own whiskey, vodka, and even schnapps. Kempel also sells other Pride of Dakota products at Maple River and throughout the state.

No matter what the product is, Kempel always keeps the same flavors of North Dakota like rhubarb and chokecherry in mind.

For more information about Maple River Winery and Maple River Distillery, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Basketball"

Blood Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Donations"

UMary Dale Lennon

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Dale Lennon"

Friday, March 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, March 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Tom Schrader"

Starbucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Starbucks"

Thinking Spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thinking Spring"

Stunt Dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stunt Dogs"

State Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Fair"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/13"

Dickinson Death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Death"

Amber's Friday morning Storm Team forecast 3/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning Storm Team forecast 3/13"

Cooler temps with weekend snow chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cooler temps with weekend snow chances"

furry friends meet twigs and bugsy

Thumbnail for the video titled "furry friends meet twigs and bugsy"

Class A Girls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Girls"

Class A Boys

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Boys"

Class B Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Basketball"

First Responders Staying Healthy

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Responders Staying Healthy"

No State of Emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "No State of Emergency"

School Prep

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Prep"

Thursday, March 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, March 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge