Winter Activities: Indoor and outdoor fun in Bismarck

Finding things to do during the winter months can be a struggle. That’s why we talked to Bismarck Parks and Rec to help you find some indoor and outdoor activities to enjoy.

Indoor Activities

BSC Aquatic and Wellness Center

Whether you want to swim, have your kids jump on the wibits, work out, or play on the indoor playground, the Aquatic Center is a good place to “take the littles to get out their wiggles.”

Go here for more info.

Capital Racquet Fitness Center

If you are into group activities and want to play tennis, pickleball, take a group fitness class, play racquetball or wallyball, check out Capital Racquet Fitness Center.

Go here for more info.

Fore Seasons Center

Hit a bucket of balls, play indoor soccer, or get in the batting cage at the Fore Seasons Center.

For more info go here.

World War Memorial Building

Shoot around on a basketball court, play racquetball, or table tennis at the World War Memorial Building.

For more info go here.

Outdoor Activities

There are 80+ miles of recreational trails that are cleared of snow for all to enjoy. For a full list go here.

Closer to the school holiday break, the outdoor ice rinks and warming houses will open. Folks can ice skate indoors or outdoors! To see all the rinks and warming houses go here.

As soon as there is enough snow, you can cross country ski at Riverwood Golf Course, General Sibley Park or Tom O’Leary Golf Course – and rent skis to do it. Go here to rent skis.

Huff Hills isn’t open yet but you can get passes for when it is! For more info go here.