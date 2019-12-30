Winter clothing drive at Infinite Vapor

Infinite Vapor is hosting a winter clothing drive an is asking the community for help. Some items they are taking coats, sweatshirts, snow pants, hats, boots scarves, and gloves.

This year they are splitting the donations between AID Inc and the Minot Area Homeless Coalition. These organizations will then donate to warming shelters, local charities and other places in need.

Monetary donations are being accepted online for these organizations:

Bismarck

AID Inc: www.aidinc.com or call 701-663-2122.

Minot

Minot Area Homeless Coalition: www.minotareahomelesscoalition.com/contact.html or call: 701-852-6300.

They are taking donations up to January 26, 2020.

If you’d like to drop off donations, stop by Infinite Vapor in Bismarck located at 710 E. Bowen Avenue or in Minot at 2029 N Broadway.

