Winter festival treasure hunt

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Though it’s chilly, you can have fun during the winter months. It’s the 30th year of one snowy tradition in the capital city.

Bismarck Parks and Rec has announced that Flurry Fest is here. This annual event celebrates winter activities with a focus on a hunt for treasure.

You’ll receive one clue a day for five days. Prizes are placed throughout local district parks right out in the open, and they’re easy to find if you follow the clues. Prizes include pool passes and gym memberships all of which are hidden in small, 6 by 6-inch boxes. The importance of Flurry Fest is to get people moving and active during these winter months.

“We really want to get people outside and show them that there are options that aren’t very expensive and there are things they can do,” said Spencer Aune/Recreation Supervisor.

Flurry Fest takes place the entire month of February, but the treasure hunt only lasts until Friday.

For more info on all the Flurry Fest activities and treasure hunt rules go here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Millennial Farmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Millennial Farmer"

Injury Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Injury Crash"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/4"

Sleep on a memory foam mattress? A Round Rock family has a warning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sleep on a memory foam mattress? A Round Rock family has a warning"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/4"

Tuesday Forecast: Sunny & Dry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: Sunny & Dry"

The Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar awards charity

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar awards charity"

Hettinger-Scranton girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger-Scranton girls basketball"

New Salem-Almont Weston Kuhn

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem-Almont Weston Kuhn"

Bismarck High Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Bball"

Boys Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Hockey"

Operation Prairie Dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Operation Prairie Dog"

Monday, February 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, February 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/3"

When to do Taxes

Thumbnail for the video titled "When to do Taxes"

Census 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census 2020"

Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health"

Tom v. Phil

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom v. Phil"

Bookmobile

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bookmobile"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge