Winter festival treasure hunt

Though it’s chilly, you can have fun during the winter months. It’s the 30th year of one snowy tradition in the capital city.

Bismarck Parks and Rec has announced that Flurry Fest is here. This annual event celebrates winter activities with a focus on a hunt for treasure.

You’ll receive one clue a day for five days. Prizes are placed throughout local district parks right out in the open, and they’re easy to find if you follow the clues. Prizes include pool passes and gym memberships all of which are hidden in small, 6 by 6-inch boxes. The importance of Flurry Fest is to get people moving and active during these winter months.

“We really want to get people outside and show them that there are options that aren’t very expensive and there are things they can do,” said Spencer Aune/Recreation Supervisor.

Flurry Fest takes place the entire month of February, but the treasure hunt only lasts until Friday.

For more info on all the Flurry Fest activities and treasure hunt rules go here.