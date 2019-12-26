Winter fun holiday hours in Bismarck

Activities in the winter are endless, however, holiday hours need to be taken into consideration this week.
Here is a list of places that offer fun for the family and their holiday hours:
BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center
- Dec. 31: Open 5:30am – 6pm
- Jan. 1: Open 8am – 10pm
Capital Racquet & Fitness Center
- Dec. 31: Open 5:30am – 6pm
- Jan. 1: Open 8am – 10pm
Fore Seasons Center
- Dec. 31: Open 9am – 4pm
- Jan. 1: Open 10am – 9pm
Indoor Ice Arenas
- Dec. 31: Open for regularly scheduled programs.
- Jan. 1: Open for regularly scheduled programs.
Riverwood Golf Course
(Snow and ski conditions permitting)
- Dec. 31: Open 9am – 5pm
- Jan. 1: Open 9am – 5pm
World War Memorial Building
- Dec. 31: Open 10am – 9pm
- Jan 1: Open 10am – 9pm
The Bismarck Parks and Rec announced the last two warming houses have opened up in Bismarck today. They’re located at Lions Park (Hillside), 1601 E. Boulevard, and North Central Park, 830 Central Ave.
They also mentioned there will be Free Terrific Turf Time at the Fore Seasons Center, 2525 N 19th St., tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 27, from 9am – 9pm.
For more info go here.