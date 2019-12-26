Winter fun holiday hours in Bismarck

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Activities in the winter are endless, however, holiday hours need to be taken into consideration this week.

Here is a list of places that offer fun for the family and their holiday hours:

BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center

  • Dec. 31: Open 5:30am – 6pm
  • Jan. 1: Open 8am – 10pm

Capital Racquet & Fitness Center

  • Dec. 31: Open 5:30am – 6pm
  • Jan. 1: Open 8am – 10pm

Fore Seasons Center

  • Dec. 31: Open 9am – 4pm
  • Jan. 1: Open 10am – 9pm

Indoor Ice Arenas

  • Dec. 31: Open for regularly scheduled programs.
  • Jan. 1: Open for regularly scheduled programs.

Riverwood Golf Course
(Snow and ski conditions permitting)

  • Dec. 31: Open 9am – 5pm
  • Jan. 1: Open 9am – 5pm

World War Memorial Building

  • Dec. 31: Open 10am – 9pm
  • Jan 1: Open 10am – 9pm

The Bismarck Parks and Rec announced the last two warming houses have opened up in Bismarck today. They’re located at Lions Park (Hillside), 1601 E. Boulevard, and North Central Park, 830 Central Ave.

They also mentioned there will be Free Terrific Turf Time at the Fore Seasons Center, 2525 N 19th St., tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 27, from 9am – 9pm.

For more info go here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-26-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-26-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-26-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-26-19"

hoopster tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "hoopster tournament"

high school wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "high school wrestling"

girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "girls basketball"

Wednesday, December 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, December 25th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

1994 St Mary's pt 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "1994 St Mary's pt 2"

1994 St. Marys pt 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "1994 St. Marys pt 1"

Stockings for all

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stockings for all"

Williston Community Meal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Community Meal"

Slumberland Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Slumberland Donations"

Low Gas Prices

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low Gas Prices"

Reason for the Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reason for the Season"

Surprise Flowers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surprise Flowers"

Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-25-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-25-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-25-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-25-19"

Dickinson ready to use size

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson ready to use size"

Beulah looking for three-peat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah looking for three-peat"

Mandan's KleinKnecht undefeated

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan's KleinKnecht undefeated"

Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge