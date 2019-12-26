Winter fun holiday hours in Bismarck

Activities in the winter are endless, however, holiday hours need to be taken into consideration this week.

Here is a list of places that offer fun for the family and their holiday hours:

BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center

Dec. 31: Open 5:30am – 6pm

Jan. 1: Open 8am – 10pm

Capital Racquet & Fitness Center

Dec. 31: Open 5:30am – 6pm

Jan. 1: Open 8am – 10pm

Fore Seasons Center

Dec. 31: Open 9am – 4pm

Jan. 1: Open 10am – 9pm

Indoor Ice Arenas

Dec. 31: Open for regularly scheduled programs.

Jan. 1: Open for regularly scheduled programs.

Riverwood Golf Course

(Snow and ski conditions permitting)

Dec. 31: Open 9am – 5pm

Jan. 1: Open 9am – 5pm

World War Memorial Building

Dec. 31: Open 10am – 9pm

Jan 1: Open 10am – 9pm

The Bismarck Parks and Rec announced the last two warming houses have opened up in Bismarck today. They’re located at Lions Park (Hillside), 1601 E. Boulevard, and North Central Park, 830 Central Ave.

They also mentioned there will be Free Terrific Turf Time at the Fore Seasons Center, 2525 N 19th St., tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 27, from 9am – 9pm.

