Winter Fun: Sledding

The three-day snowstorm didn’t stop people from having a little fun.

On Sunday, people of all ages raced to Jaycee Park to go sledding while there was still snow left on the hill.

The park is just one of the many popular places to enjoy the winter activity along with Tom O’Leary Sledding Hill.

The parks are not monitored, so Bismarck Parks and Recreation District reminds all residents to use extreme caution and keep safety in mind when using sledding hills.

Kx news spoke with kids on why they like to go sledding.

“You can go down the hill when it’s snow time,” said Elizabeth Kilzer, a North Dakota resident.

“Kids should do it because it is a very fun thing where you go down the hill and relax,” said Jeffrey Kilzer, a North Dakota resident.

“like playing in the snow,” said Silas Eckman, a North Dakota resident.

