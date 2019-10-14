Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Winter Fun: Sledding

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The three-day snowstorm didn’t stop people from having a little fun.

On Sunday, people of all ages raced to Jaycee Park to go sledding while there was still snow left on the hill.

The park is just one of the many popular places to enjoy the winter activity along with Tom O’Leary Sledding Hill.

The parks are not monitored, so Bismarck Parks and Recreation District reminds all residents to use extreme caution and keep safety in mind when using sledding hills.

Kx news spoke with kids on why they like to go sledding.

“You can go down the hill when it’s snow time,” said Elizabeth Kilzer, a North Dakota resident.

“Kids should do it because it is a very fun thing where you go down the hill and relax,” said Jeffrey Kilzer, a North Dakota resident.

“like playing in the snow,” said Silas Eckman, a North Dakota resident.

For more information click here

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-13-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-13-19"

College Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Football"

College Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Hockey"

Tailgating in the Snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tailgating in the Snow"

Humane Society Needs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Humane Society Needs"

Snow Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Update"

Vikings Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vikings Fans"

Minot Airport Cancellations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Airport Cancellations"

Strong Immune System

Thumbnail for the video titled "Strong Immune System"

Kiwanis Pancake Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kiwanis Pancake Day"

Road Closure Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Closure Update"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteUpdate (Supersized!)

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteUpdate (Supersized!)"

Snow and Homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow and Homes"

Mall Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mall Open"

_Century Football_

Thumbnail for the video titled "_Century Football_"

HS Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Soccer"

Friday, October 11th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, October 11th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

K9

Thumbnail for the video titled "K9"

Nothing like a ride in a sports car in the middle of a blizzard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nothing like a ride in a sports car in the middle of a blizzard"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge