Winter reminder: Small animals may be seeking shelter inside your warm engine

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Colder temperatures could mean animals using your vehicle as a cozy hiding spot, but that could prove to be a sad outcome for them unless you take some precautions.

McKenzie County Emergency Management is reminding people to look out for small animals seeking shelter inside warm engines of parked cars.

They say cats and kittens are known to work their way up into the engine to stay warm as the temperatures drop.

They say before starting your car you should knock on the hood of your engine or honk your horn to scare them out.

“This is just a post I post on an annual basis to remind folks that we do have animals that might be cold outside and you should try not to take them home or to work with you,” McKenzie County Emergency Manager, Karolin Jappe said.

Jappe says animals will also hide under tires and other tight places outside your home, so she encourages everyone to be aware of their surroundings.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

NDR Fund Extension

Building Fee Waived

The wind chill explained

Wednesday's Forecast: Relaxing wind and frigid temperatures

sacred pipe resource center

NDC DEC 23

WDA Wrestling

WDA Swimming

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

Bottineau Caroling

Special wishes 4

Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Fed. Flood Money

ATW: Class A Basketball Preview

ATW: Class B Basketball Preview

ATW: Rapid Testing in Sports

ATW: Injury Rehab for High School Athletes

Velva Girl's Basketball

Class B Basketball

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories