Winter Storm Road Closure Safety

The North Dakota Department of Transportation and Highway Patrol are partnering up taking the necessary precautions during winter.

Roads were closed across the state due to this last winter storm, but the North Dakota Highway Patrol and DOT says not all drivers take the closures seriously.

“The conditions we just experienced these past couple days, when you get the accumulating snow, the cold blowing winds, individuals stuck that presents a life threatening condition for those individuals and anybody who tires to travel on the roadway,” says Sergeant Wade Kadrmas of North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The two departments come together to make a decision on whether or not certain roads should be closed.

“The wind was causing a lot of zero visibility issues. So it was very dangerous for people to be out in those issues,” explains Mike Kiss, the NDDOT Maintenance Division Program Manager.

Closing roads is not only to protect the safety of drivers, but also workers.

If they can’t see the roads clearly, it causes a lot of difficulty to be able to not only plow snow, but to get to drivers who are stuck out there in the hazardous conditions.

“When somebody chooses to make the bad decision and drive on these roads, they’re putting more than law enforcement at risk.They are putting DOT workers at risk; other emergency personnel at risk,” explains Sergeant Kadrmas.

Highway patrol says drivers could be fined up to $250 for driving on designated closed roads.

The state advises drivers to be careful when driving on secondary roads as well, because of snow drifts causing hazardous conditions.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes on I-94 from Bismarck to Fargo were reopened early this afternoon.