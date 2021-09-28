Winter Warming Center set to open Oct. 1 in downtown Minot

As the temperature begins to drop, one local organization is providing shelter to those in need.

Project BEE’s Winter Warming Center opens Friday in Minot and is available for people experiencing homelessness.

Development Director Allie Walsh says it’s nice to be in the area to make a difference.

“It is fulfilling,” said Walsh. “It’s relieving knowing that we will be here to help people that need it and to help the community.”

Walsh says another one of their programs, the Community Closet, is located in the Center.



“It has as you can see a lot of clothing for various ages and genders as well,” said Walsh. “Anybody that needs can come and access this.”

Volunteer Tonia Vitko says she helps out often.

“I love volunteering with Project BEE in general, like with the diaper drives and then this is new, but I think it’s super important for the community so I’m here to help,” said Vitko.

People who are there will be provided a hot dinner, a breakfast to go and can use the facility’s showers and laundry.

Project BEE Case Manager Zach Rose helps clients in the Emergency Shelter program find jobs, housing and other things to become self-sufficient.

Rose says he’s excited about the warming shelter because he will offer his services to these guests also.



“People who we don’t really have space for in our Emergency Shelter program will be able to come here and I also offer case management services to them if they’d like,” he said.

Vitko says also she’s thankful to be able to help those in need.



“I’m lucky that I have the time and capability to do it so I enjoy helping in the community whenever I can. I really like this project and everything they’re doing,” said Vitko.

Volunteers are needed to help clean the shelter before opening, serving meals and taking care of overnight shifts.

The Warming Center will be open through the end of April.

The Center is located at 205 3rd Avenue SE and is open from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. Intake for the Warming Center is from 7 to 8 pm.