Winter weather online resources you should know

Image: Screen shot of ND Department of Transportation highway conditions map

With wintry weather in the state, KX News is looking out for you with our regularly updated weather posts on Facebook and Twitter.

And, you should download the KX News Storm Team Weather App, which helps keep you ahead of the winter storms and all-around bad weather.

There are also other resources online you can check out that can help you with statewide winter travel decisions.

For example, you can see current North Dakota highway conditions online at https://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.

This is the North Dakota Department of Transportation Travel Information Map, which is updated regularly. At a glance, you can tell which roads are in good or poor driving conditions — useful information if you need to travel.

Click the “Camera Images” tab, and you’ll see a collection of highway camera images from around the state documenting road conditions on a regularly updated basis. Real views of the roads can also help you better decide whether to travel or not.

One relatively new addition to the map is the “Track A Plow Project,” which shows, in real time, where highway department plows are located and the direction they’re traveling. It’s still a pilot project, meaning you won’t see the locations of all plows in all areas of the state.

All this information is also available through the Department of Transportation’s “NDRoads” app, which features the road conditions map, highway web cameras and more.

Finally, you can go the websites of National Weather Service forecast offices in Bismarck and Grand Forks for additional weather information: Forecasts, alerts, advisories, radar images, satellite views and more.

The two offices together provide virtually statewide weather coverage.

