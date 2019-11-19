Winterize your lawn mower

If you’ve wrapped up your lawn maintenance and winterized your lawn for the season, there may be one thing you forgot about.

Your lawn mower is left sitting in your garage for several months, so it’s important to wash all of the debris off of it before storing it.

Making sure the blade is clean can prevent old grass from freezing to it.

And, there’s something else you should do that could save you money later on in the Spring.

“If you do have fuel in it and you want to keep it in it, put some type of fuel stabilizer in it. If not, just dump it out. And then put fresh gas in next year,” said Tony Froseth, owner, Tony’s Lawn Service.

“That’s one of the biggest reasons a lot of them won’t start the next year is they have bad fuel and the carburetor gets all gunked up and you got to take it in and that’s an extra 100 bucks to fix it.”

And, if you don’t winterize your lawn mower, it could end up costing you a brand new one.

