Winterizing your boat could save you money

Summer is not officially over, but temperatures are showing signs of cooler weather is near.

If you’ve enjoyed your Summer on the water, now is the time for you to start getting your boat ready to store. Getting boats ready for winter is no easy task. In fact, just one boat can take up to two hours to get ready.

We spoke with one expert who says if you don’t properly winterize your boat, then you could be dishing out big bucks in the future.

Brenda Turner: You can really ruin the motor. You’re not going to get the performance that you need. Especially there’s a difference between outboard motors and in board motors. Outboard motors like these are self draining s they won’t retain a lot of water. Whereas the inboard boats, they retain that water.

Now that Labor Day has passed, workers expect to be busy winterizing boats.