NAPOLEON, N.D. (KXNET) — Last year was a bad year for many small lakes in North Dakota.

Game and Fish biologists say several lakes suffered what’s known as ‘winterkill.’

Near record snowfall smothered many lakes, making conditions difficult for ice fishing, and killing large numbers of fish, who couldn’t get enough oxygen to survive.

But at West Lake in Napoleon, neighbors chipped in to help keep the fishery alive.

“We put some aerators in to help save the fish, and I think it worked, we went around as soon as the ice came off in the spring with a boat,” shared Kevin Bitz, the owner of Locals’ Convenience Center in Napoleon. “We’d barely seen any winter kill, where some lakes that aren’t far from here had 100% — I mean — it was hard to even look at when you drove by some of their lakes early spring, so, it was kind of rewarding to see how well West Lake did.”

Anglers say they had much better luck at West Lake compared to other lakes this past summer, and they’re hoping that the hard work pays off this winter, too.

“I think what we did last year was really good,” added Bitz. “I think some people had their doubts and I definitely did, when it was twenty below out there and we’re trying to keep holes open, but I’m glad we did it, and hopefully we get to see some reward.”

Bitz says, so far this winter, they’ve seen upwards of six inches of ice on the lake, but the recent warm trend hasn’t helped the ice stability. He’s hoping it’ll be good to go after Christmas.