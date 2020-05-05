Wisconsin DMV, following Georgia, waives driver’s license road test for teens

(KRON) -The Wisconsin DMV on Tuesday announced it is temporarily waiving the road test requirement for new drivers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to DMV officials, those who have completed other training education requirements will no longer have to participate in the road test.

The new policy goes into effect May 11.

Anyone who is eligible to have their road test waived must still complete the required amount of driver’s education classes, behind-the-wheel trining, and have permission from a parent/guardian.

The move comes after a similar announcement last week in Georgia, where the time-honored driving test requirement for teens to get their licenses was also rescinded during the pandemic.