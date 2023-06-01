LEHR, N.D. (KXNET) — A 57-year-old man from Wishek died in a crash near Lehr Thursday morning.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, around 10 a.m., the man was driving a Ford Conventional Concrete Truck east on Highway 13 when the left steer tire blew.

The truck left the road and overturned in the ditch, and the man was ejected. He was treated for injuries at the scene and brought to Wishek Hospital where he died.

The truck was loaded with concrete at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.